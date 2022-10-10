Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Financial Survey

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Shapeways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 5.73 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.00 Shapeways $33.62 million 0.91 $1.76 million ($0.60) -1.03

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Additive Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shapeways beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

