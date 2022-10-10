Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,256 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

