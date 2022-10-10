Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.93.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.3 %

SPG stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.