SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $10.69 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 558.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

