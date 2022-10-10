Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Bought by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Skillz makes up 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.06 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.