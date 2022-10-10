SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 204.3% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 418,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 280,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.