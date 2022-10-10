Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$816.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.41 and a 12 month high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3465598 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

