Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDXAY. Barclays upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

