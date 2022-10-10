Solanax Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,365.00 (SOLD)

Solanax (SOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Solanax has a total market capitalization of $103,217.42 and approximately $18,365.00 worth of Solanax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanax has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Solanax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solanax Profile

Solanax’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. Solanax’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,191,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Solanax is https://reddit.com/r/solanax. The official website for Solanax is solanax.org/#. Solanax’s official Twitter account is @solanaxorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solanax’s official message board is solanax.medium.com.

Solanax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanax (SOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Solanax has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solanax is 0.00737597 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,990.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solanax.org/#.”

