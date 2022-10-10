Solrise Finance Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,465,795 tokens. Solrise Finance’s official message board is blog.solrise.finance. The official website for Solrise Finance is solrise.finance. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @solrisefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance (SLRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Solrise Finance has a current supply of 998,999,748.829633 with 90,465,795.494501 in circulation. The last known price of Solrise Finance is 0.0166206 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $30,290.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solrise.finance/.”

