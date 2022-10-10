South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.20 on Monday. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

