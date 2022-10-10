Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 13.8 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22. Spark Networks has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

