SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.