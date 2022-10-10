SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $814,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $413.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.52.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.