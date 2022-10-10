SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $71.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

