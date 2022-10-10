SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $71.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.
SSAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %
SSAAY stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
