Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
