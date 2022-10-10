Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,600 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareCloud alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBCO opened at $25.04 on Monday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

CareCloud Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.