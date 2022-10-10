Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $517,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $57.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

