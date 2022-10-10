Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 31,308 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

