Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

