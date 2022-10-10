Steve Saviuk Buys 20,000 Shares of Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) Stock

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX – Get Rating) Director Steve Saviuk acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,720.

Steve Saviuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Steve Saviuk bought 3,000 shares of Manitex Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

Manitex Capital Stock Performance

CVE MNX opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. Manitex Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Manitex Capital Company Profile

Manitex Capital Inc focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. The company also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

