Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$1.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.18.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.
