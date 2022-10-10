Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 4.9 %

SCCAF opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.