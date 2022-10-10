STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €33.67 ($34.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.10. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($21.89).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

