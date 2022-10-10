StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.