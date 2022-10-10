StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

