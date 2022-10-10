StockNews.com Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.6 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

