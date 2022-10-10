StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

