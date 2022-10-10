StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.28 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

