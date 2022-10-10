StockNews.com Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

