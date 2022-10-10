Stratos (STOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Stratos has a market cap of $3.80 million and $305,217.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Stratos token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stratos Token Profile

Stratos’ genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,899,846 tokens. The official website for Stratos is www.thestratos.org. The official message board for Stratos is stratos-network.medium.com. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @stratos_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratos is https://reddit.com/r/stratos_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratos (STOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stratos has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,152,152.9615439 in circulation. The last known price of Stratos is 0.23883859 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $479,139.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thestratos.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.