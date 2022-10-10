Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $146.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.56. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

