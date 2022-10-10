Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $212,142,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.