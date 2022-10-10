Strike Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $55.78 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for about $16.66 or 0.00086010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strike has a current supply of 6,540,888 with 3,348,135.36365801 in circulation. The last known price of Strike is 16.93739874 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $48,063,204.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strike.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.