Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDIG. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $49.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

