Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,862,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $208.52 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

