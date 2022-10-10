Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

NYSE SYK opened at $208.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.91. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

