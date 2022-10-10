Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.26. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $512,228. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

