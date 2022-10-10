sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $65.67 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,243,760 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD (SUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. sUSD has a current supply of 65,045,654.00248987. The last known price of sUSD is 1.008485 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $736,908.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synthetix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

