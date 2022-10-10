Swap Price Tops $0.0070 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $110,174.70 and $144.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,819,483 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.foundation. Swap’s official message board is medium.com/@swap_community. Swap’s official Twitter account is @swap_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is https://reddit.com/r/swapproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swap (XWP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XWP through the process of mining. Swap has a current supply of 15,818,603.776074. The last known price of Swap is 0.00700415 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $117.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swap.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

