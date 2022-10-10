SWAPP Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,416.00 (SWAPP)

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One SWAPP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SWAPP Protocol has a market cap of $215,989.00 and $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SWAPP Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SWAPP Protocol

SWAPP Protocol launched on May 8th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,854,558 tokens. SWAPP Protocol’s official message board is blog.swapp.ee. SWAPP Protocol’s official website is swapp.ee. The Reddit community for SWAPP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/swapptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SWAPP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SWAPP Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SWAPP Protocol is 0.00039277 USD and is down -18.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swapp.ee.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWAPP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWAPP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWAPP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

