Swop Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Swop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swop Profile

Swop was first traded on November 5th, 2020. Swop’s total supply is 2,676,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,567,508 tokens. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swop’s official message board is medium.com/swop-fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop (SWOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Waves platform. Swop has a current supply of 2,673,862.3863861 with 2,565,639.80247663 in circulation. The last known price of Swop is 0.65546945 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,363.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swop.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

