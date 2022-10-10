Synthetify Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $769,993.84 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $769,993.84 and $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify launched on April 19th, 2021. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 tokens. Synthetify’s official website is synthetify.io. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetify (SNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Synthetify has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Synthetify is 0.13722806 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $90,999.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synthetify.io/.”

