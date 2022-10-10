Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

