Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TTM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.