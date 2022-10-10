tBTC (TBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,261.00

tBTC (TBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. tBTC has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tBTC token can now be purchased for about $19,741.91 or 1.01319225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tBTC has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get tBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

tBTC Token Profile

tBTC launched on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 1 tokens. The official message board for tBTC is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling tBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC (TBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. tBTC has a current supply of 1.136 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tBTC is 20,087.02126978 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $41,712.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tbtc.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.