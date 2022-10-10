TD Securities Downgrades Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 7.1 %

RHUHF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

