TD Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$3.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.