TD Securities Trims Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Target Price to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.22 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

