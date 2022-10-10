TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.