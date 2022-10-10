TEMCO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,625.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $34,625.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is https://reddit.com/r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @temcolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

TEMCO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO (TEMCO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. TEMCO has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 3,973,256,413 in circulation. The last known price of TEMCO is 0.00221391 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,506.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.temco.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

